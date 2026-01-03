in Music News

Djo’s “End Of Beginning” Reaches #1 On US Spotify Streaming Chart For First Time, Returns To #1 Globally

The song has re-established its streaming dominance following the “Stranger Things” finale.

As fans say goodbye to Netflix’s iconic series “Stranger Things,” they have been reacquainting themselves with star Joe Keery’s big music hit.

“End Of Beginning,” released as part of his Djo project, ranked as Spotify’s biggest song on January 2.

Credited with 1.378 million American streams on Friday, “End Of Beginning” secured its first-ever stint at #1 on the US Spotify listing. It meanwhile returned to #1 on the Global chart, courtesy of its 6.527 million global streams.

First released in 2022, “End Of Beginning” built viral momentum in early 2024. Ultimately pushed as a formal single, it peaked at #11 on the Billboard Hot 100 dated March 30, 20224.

