Maya Hawke Scheduled For January 8 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1680 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress Maya Hawke during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
Add one more “Stranger Things” star to the upcoming “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” guest lineup.
According to NBC, Maya Hawke will appear for an interview on the Thursday, January 8 broadcast. She will appear as part of a stacked lineup; Rose Byrne and James Harden are also set for interviews, while Miguel will perform.
NBC had previously confirmed “Stranger Things” stars Sadie Sink and Jamie Campbell Bower for the January 5 and 6 episodes, respectively. Numerous other cast members from the show had appeared in late 2025, all as part of the massive promotional and celebratory campaign for the show’s final season.
