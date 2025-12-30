Sadie Sink, Jamie Campbell Bower Confirmed For Early 2026 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” Episodes

“Stranger Things” will premiere its final episode this week, but televised excitement over the Netflix phenomenon will continue into 2026.

NBC confirms that star Sadie Sink will appear as the lead “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” interview guest on January 5. The episode will also feature Josh Charles and AJR.

The January 6 broadcast will then feature a chat with late-season “Stranger Things” star Jamie Campbell Bower. Lucy Liu, Ramon Rodriguez, and Colin Quinn will also appear on the broadcast.

On end-of-year production hiatus, “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” will air encores until the aforementioned January 5 installment.