Kristen Stewart Confirmed For January 5 “Late Night With Seth Meyers”

Currently on hiatus for the holiday season, NBC’s “Late Night With Seth Meyers” will return to original production on January 5, 2026.

That night’s episode — the first new installment of 2026 — will feature a very high-profile interview guest.

“The Chronology of Water” writer-director Kristen Stewart will be that guest, appearing for the episode’s lead interview. The January 5 “Late Night” will also feature an appearance by Wagner Moura.

“Late Night” will be airing encore installments until the aforementioned January 5 broadcast. As a reminder, all listings are subject to change.