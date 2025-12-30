Kristen Stewart Confirmed For January 5 “Late Night With Seth Meyers”

LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS -- Episode 1498 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress Kristen Stewart during an interview with host Seth Meyers on March 13, 2024 -- (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)
Currently on hiatus for the holiday season, NBC’s “Late Night With Seth Meyers” will return to original production on January 5, 2026.
That night’s episode — the first new installment of 2026 — will feature a very high-profile interview guest.
“The Chronology of Water” writer-director Kristen Stewart will be that guest, appearing for the episode’s lead interview. The January 5 “Late Night” will also feature an appearance by Wagner Moura.
“Late Night” will be airing encore installments until the aforementioned January 5 broadcast. As a reminder, all listings are subject to change.
kristen stewart late night nbc Wagner moura
