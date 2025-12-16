in TV News

First Look: Ella Purnell Appears On “Late Night With Seth Meyers”

The actress supports the new season of “Fallout.”

LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS -- Episode 1745 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress Ella Purnell during an interview with host Seth Meyers on Tuesday, December 25 2025 -- (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)

The new season of “Fallout” is officially here, and to celebrate the occasion, star Ella Purnell visits “Late Night With Seth Meyers.”

The actress appears for a chat on Tuesday’s edition of the later-night NBC talk show.

Prior to Ella Purnell’s interview, Seth welcomes “Anaconda” star Jack Black for a chat. He also joins Sabrina Carpenter for a new installment of his popular “Day Drinking” series.

The episode will air late Tuesday night at 12:35AM ET/PT on NBC. Prior to the airing, NBC shared photos from the taping.

LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS — Episode 1745 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Ella Purnell during an interview with host Seth Meyers on Tuesday, December 25 2025 — (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)
LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS — Episode 1745 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Ella Purnell during an interview with host Seth Meyers on Tuesday, December 25 2025 — (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)
LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS — Episode 1745 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Ella Purnell during an interview with host Seth Meyers on Tuesday, December 25 2025 — (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)

ella purnelllate nightnbcseth meyers

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Sydney Sweeney, Amanda Seyfried Look Breathtaking At LA Premiere Of “The Housemaid”

Early Look: Seth Meyers Goes “Day Drinking” With Sabrina Carpenter On Tuesday’s “Late Night”