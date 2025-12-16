First Look: Ella Purnell Appears On “Late Night With Seth Meyers”

LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS -- Episode 1745 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress Ella Purnell during an interview with host Seth Meyers on Tuesday, December 25 2025 -- (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)
The new season of “Fallout” is officially here, and to celebrate the occasion, star Ella Purnell visits “Late Night With Seth Meyers.”
The actress appears for a chat on Tuesday’s edition of the later-night NBC talk show.
Prior to Ella Purnell’s interview, Seth welcomes “Anaconda” star Jack Black for a chat. He also joins Sabrina Carpenter for a new installment of his popular “Day Drinking” series.
The episode will air late Tuesday night at 12:35AM ET/PT on NBC. Prior to the airing, NBC shared photos from the taping.
