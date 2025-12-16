First Look: Ella Purnell Appears On “Late Night With Seth Meyers”

The new season of “Fallout” is officially here, and to celebrate the occasion, star Ella Purnell visits “Late Night With Seth Meyers.”

The actress appears for a chat on Tuesday’s edition of the later-night NBC talk show.

Prior to Ella Purnell’s interview, Seth welcomes “Anaconda” star Jack Black for a chat. He also joins Sabrina Carpenter for a new installment of his popular “Day Drinking” series.

The episode will air late Tuesday night at 12:35AM ET/PT on NBC. Prior to the airing, NBC shared photos from the taping.