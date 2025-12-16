in Culture News, Movie News

Sydney Sweeney, Amanda Seyfried Look Breathtaking At LA Premiere Of “The Housemaid”

The film opens in theaters this week.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 15: (L-R) Amanda Seyfried and Sydney Sweeney attend Lionsgate's LA Premiere of "The Housemaid" at TCL Chinese Theatre on December 15, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Lionsgate)

Before the film’s official opening this Friday, Lionsgate celebrated “The Housemaid” with a premiere event in Los Angeles.

Emanating from the TLC Chinese Theatre, the premiere welcomed principals from the film as well as other entertainment industry notables. The list of attendees included co-stars Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried.

In the epitome of an unsurprising outcome, the famously beautiful actresses looked great at the event. Sweeney wowed in a white dress, while Seyfried dazzled in a red ensemble.

Official press photos from Monday’s premiere event follow.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 15: Sydney Sweeney attends Lionsgate’s LA Premiere of “The Housemaid” at TCL Chinese Theatre on December 15, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matei Horvath/Getty Images for Lionsgate)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 15: Amanda Seyfried attends Lionsgate’s LA Premiere of “The Housemaid” at TCL Chinese Theatre on December 15, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matei Horvath/Getty Images for Lionsgate)
