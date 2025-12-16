in TV News

Early Look: Seth Meyers Goes “Day Drinking” With Sabrina Carpenter On Tuesday’s “Late Night”

The segment also airs as part of Tuesday’s episode.

Seth Meyers Goes Day Drinking With Sabrina Carpenter | Lloyd Bishop/NBC

Last week, Sabrina Carpenter visited “Late Night With Seth Meyers” as an in-studio interview guest.

This Tuesday, she appears on the show in a different capacity.

The music superstar joins Seth Meyers for a new installment of his “Day Drinking” segment. The segment finds the two having fun at The Ripple Room in New York City, while also elevating their skin with some red light therapy.

Tuesday’s “Late Night,” which will air at 12:35AM ET/PT on NBC, also features Jack Black and Ella Purnell.

A video of the “Day Drinking” segment, however, is already available. As are photos.

