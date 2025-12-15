in TV News

First Look: Teyana Taylor Appears On Monday’s “Jennifer Hudson Show”

The Golden Globe nominee chats on Monday’s episode.

Teyana Taylor on December 15 Jennifer Hudson Show | Chris Haston/WBTV

Awards season has been a very good one for Teyana Taylor, who secured her first Grammy nomination for album “Escape Room” and her first Golden Globe nomination for her role in “One Battle After Another.”

As this milestone chapter of her career unfolds, she makes an appearance on Monday’s “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”

Along with the award landscape, Teyana chats about her family, her fashion sense, and her role in the upcoming Dionne Warwick biopic.

Filmed in advance, the episode will air during the day on Monday. Check local listings for the start time in your market.

First-look photos follow.

