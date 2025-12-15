First Look: Alysa Liu, “Stranger Things” Star Jake Connelly, More Appear On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 2230 -- Pictured: (l-r) Figure skater Alysa Liu during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, December 15, 2025 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
Champion figure skater Alysa Liu is one of several guests on Monday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
Fresh off winning the Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final, Liu drops by for an interview on the episode.
The episode also features chat with Simu Liu and “Stranger Things” breakout Jake Connelly. Later, Greg Warren drops by for some stand-up comedy.
Filmed ahead of Monday’s airing, the episode will broadcast on NBC at 11:35PM ET/PT. Prior to the on-air broadcast, NBC shared a collection of photos from the taping.
