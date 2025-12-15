in TV News

First Look: Alysa Liu, “Stranger Things” Star Jake Connelly, More Appear On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

NBC opens the week with a loaded “Tonight Show.”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 2230 -- Pictured: (l-r) Figure skater Alysa Liu during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, December 15, 2025 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

Champion figure skater Alysa Liu is one of several guests on Monday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Fresh off winning the Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final, Liu drops by for an interview on the episode.

The episode also features chat with Simu Liu and “Stranger Things” breakout Jake Connelly. Later, Greg Warren drops by for some stand-up comedy.

Filmed ahead of Monday’s airing, the episode will broadcast on NBC at 11:35PM ET/PT. Prior to the on-air broadcast, NBC shared a collection of photos from the taping.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2230 — Pictured: (l-r) Figure skater Alysa Liu during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, December 15, 2025 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2230 — Pictured: (l-r) Figure skater Alysa Liu during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, December 15, 2025 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2230 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Jake Connelly during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, December 15, 2025 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2230 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Jake Connelly during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, December 15, 2025 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2230 — Pictured: Comedian Greg Warren performs on Monday, December 15, 2025 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2230 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Simu Liu during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, December 15, 2025 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

alysa liugreg warrenJake connellyjimmy fallonnbcsimu liuthe tonight show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

First Look: Teyana Taylor Appears On Monday’s “Jennifer Hudson Show”

Sydney Sweeney, Amanda Seyfried Look Breathtaking At LA Premiere Of “The Housemaid”