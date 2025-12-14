Riley Green & Ella Langley’s “Don’t Mind If I Do” Officially Earns #1 At Country Radio

Last December, Ella Langley’s “You Look Like You Love Me (featuring Riley Green)” reached #1 at country radio.

This week, the acts score a second collaborative chart-topper.

“Don’t Mind If I Do,” which credits Green as the lead and Langley as the featured artist, rises one spot to #1 on the Mediabase country radio singles chart. Along with leading in chart points, it ranks as the Mediabase country panel’s most played and heard song for the December 7-13 tracking period.

Parmalee’s “Cowgirl” rises a spot to #2 this week, while Hardy’s “Favorite Country Song” ticks up a level to #3. Blake Shelton’s “Stay Country Or Die Tryin'” jumps two spots to #4, as Megan Moroney’s “6 Months Later” stays at #5.

Tucker Wetmore’s “3, 2, 1,” last week’s leader, falls well out of the Top 10.