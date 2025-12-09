First Look: Sabrina Carpenter, Josh O’Connor Appear On Monday’s “Late Night With Seth Meyers”

One of the biggest music superstars in the world appears on Monday’s “Late Night With Seth Meyers.”

Sabrina Carpenter, that ultra-A-list entertainer, drops by for an interview on the episode.

The episode also features a very high-profile second guest, with “Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery” star Josh O’Connor dropping by to chat with Seth Meyers.

The episode, which was filmed in advance, will hit the NBC airwaves at 12:35AM ET/PT late Monday night. In support of the airing, NBC shared a collection of photos from the taping.