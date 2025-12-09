First Look: Sabrina Carpenter, Josh O’Connor Appear On Monday’s “Late Night With Seth Meyers”

Sabrina Carpenter on Late Night With Seth Meyers | Lloyd Bishop/NBC
One of the biggest music superstars in the world appears on Monday’s “Late Night With Seth Meyers.”
Sabrina Carpenter, that ultra-A-list entertainer, drops by for an interview on the episode.
The episode also features a very high-profile second guest, with “Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery” star Josh O’Connor dropping by to chat with Seth Meyers.
The episode, which was filmed in advance, will hit the NBC airwaves at 12:35AM ET/PT late Monday night. In support of the airing, NBC shared a collection of photos from the taping.
LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS — Episode 1740 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Josh O’Connor during an interview with host Seth Meyers on December 8, 2025 — (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)
LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS — Episode 1740 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Josh O’Connor during an interview with host Seth Meyers on December 8, 2025 — (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)
