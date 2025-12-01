in TV News

Sabrina Carpenter, Josh O’Connor Scheduled For Appearance On December 8 “Late Night With Seth Meyers”

The music superstar will appear as the lead guest.

Sabrina Carpenter in Manchild | Video screenshot | Island

Music superstar Sabrina Carpenter will soon be taking part in a talk show interview.

Carpenter will appear as the lead interview guest on the December 8 edition of “Late Night With Seth Meyers.” She will headline an episode that also features actor Josh O’Connor, who will be hosting “Saturday Night Live” the following weekend.

“Late Night With Seth Meyers” will be in re-runs until December 5; the December 1 airing will be a rebroadcast of the recent Maya Rudolph and Adam Pally episode.

As a reminder, all listings are subject to change.

