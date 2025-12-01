First Look: Lady Gaga Takes The Colbert Questionert On Monday’s “Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” kicks off its final December with a new episode Monday night.
The episode features an appearance by Lady Gaga, who returns to take “The Colbert Questionert.”
Filmed in advance, the broadcast additionally features an in-studio visit from New Jersey Governor-elect Mikie Sherrill. Later, Kristin Chenoweth and cast from “The Queen Of Versailles” deliver a musical performance.
Monday’s “Late Show” will hit the airwaves at 11:35PM ET/PT on CBS. Prior to the airing, the network shared first-look photos from the taping:
Headline Planet does not collect personal data, but some third-party advertisers & applications may use cookies. Please confirm your acknowledgement and/or consult our privacy policy for details & opt-out instructions.