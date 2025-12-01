in TV News

First Look: Lady Gaga Takes The Colbert Questionert On Monday’s “Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

The entertainment icon appears on Monday’s “Colbert.”

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Lady Gaga during Monday’s December 1, 2025 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk ©2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” kicks off its final December with a new episode Monday night.

The episode features an appearance by Lady Gaga, who returns to take “The Colbert Questionert.”

Filmed in advance, the broadcast additionally features an in-studio visit from New Jersey Governor-elect Mikie Sherrill. Later, Kristin Chenoweth and cast from “The Queen Of Versailles” deliver a musical performance.

Monday’s “Late Show” will hit the airwaves at 11:35PM ET/PT on CBS. Prior to the airing, the network shared first-look photos from the taping:

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Lady Gaga during Monday’s December 1, 2025 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk ©2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

