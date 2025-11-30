KATSEYE’s “Gabriela” Officially Enters Top 10 At Pop Radio

KATSEYE’s “Gabriela” continues its run at pop radio, officially entering the Top 10 on this week’s Mediabase airplay chart for the format.

Played 7,859 times during the November 23-29 tracking period, “Gabriela” rises one place to #10 on this week’s chart. The catchy single’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 376.

“Gabriela” ranks as the week’s only new addition to the Top 10.

Nominated in the Grammy category for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, “Gabriela” ranks as the first Top 10 pop radio hit for KATSEYE. The group is also up for Best New Artist at this coming year’s Grammy ceremony.

The group recently began its “The Beautiful Chaos Tour.” The above photo was taken after the opening-night performance; a poster containing the full set of dates follows.