First Look: Elle Fanning Appears On Tuesday’s “Late Night With Seth Meyers”

LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS -- Episode 1729 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress Elle Fanning during an interview with host Seth Meyers on November 11, 2025 -- (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)
Elle Fanning is part of two newly released films, including this past weekend’s box office champion. Tuesday, she supports th projects with an appearance on “Late Night With Seth Meyers.”
The star of “Predator: Badlands” and “Sentimental Value” joins host Seth Meyers for an interview on the broadcast.
Tuesday’s episode also features appearances by Joel Edgerton and Edgar Wright.
Filmed in advance, the episode will air at 12:35AM ET/PT on NBC. Prior to the airing, the network shared photos from the taping.
LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS — Episode 1729 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Elle Fanning during an interview with host Seth Meyers on November 11, 2025 — (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)
LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS — Episode 1729 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Elle Fanning during an interview with host Seth Meyers on November 11, 2025 — (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)
LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS — Episode 1729 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Elle Fanning during an interview with host Seth Meyers on November 11, 2025 — (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)
elle fanning late night nbc predator: badlands sentimental value seth meyers
Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.
Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.
Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.