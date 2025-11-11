First Look: Elle Fanning Appears On Tuesday’s “Late Night With Seth Meyers”

Elle Fanning is part of two newly released films, including this past weekend’s box office champion. Tuesday, she supports th projects with an appearance on “Late Night With Seth Meyers.”

The star of “Predator: Badlands” and “Sentimental Value” joins host Seth Meyers for an interview on the broadcast.

Tuesday’s episode also features appearances by Joel Edgerton and Edgar Wright.

Filmed in advance, the episode will air at 12:35AM ET/PT on NBC. Prior to the airing, the network shared photos from the taping.