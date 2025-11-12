in TV News

First Look: Lori Harvey Makes Appearance On Wednesday’s “Jennifer Hudson Show”

Lori looks stunning as she discusses “Reasonable Doubt,” Playboy, and more.

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” Episode 4035, Season 4 Photo credit: Michael Yarish/WBTV

Lori Harvey makes an appearance on Wednesday’s edition of “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”

Looking characteristically stunning, Harvey chats about a variety of projects including her role in the new season of “Reasonable Doubt” and her Playboy shoot.

She also reveals her dream role, and it’s one that media for “The Jennifer Hudson Show” teases “may surprise you.”

Filmed in advance, the episode will air during the day on Wednesday. Check local listings for the specific broadcast time in your market.

Ahead of the airing, you can check first-look photos from her appearance.

