Disco Lines & Tinashe’s “No Broke Boys” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

Disco Lines & Tinashe’s “No Broke Boys” attracted solid interest in conjunction with its official pop radio impact, ranking as the format’s most added song.

The collaboration landed at 39 Mediabase-monitored pop stations this week.

Picked up by 29 stations, Katseye’s “Gabriela” ranks as second-most added. HUNTR/X’s “Golden” follows in third place with 28 pickups, while Chappell Roan’s “The Subway” lands in fourth with 27 adds.

A new option for 17 stations, mgk’s “cliche” registers as fifth-most added.

BLACKPINK’s “JUMP” rides a total of 16 new adds to a sixth-place finish on the Mediabase pop add board, while SZA’s “30 For 30 (featuring Kendrick Lamar)” lands in seventh with 11 adds. Thanks to an add count of 8, Sean Paul’s “Ginger” claims eight-most added.

With 9 adds each, Chris Brown’s “Holy Blindfold,” Jackson Wang’s “Made Me A Man,” Mariah The Scientist’s “Burning Blue,” Moliy & Silent Addy’s “Shake It To The Max (featuring Shenseea),” and sombr’s “back to friends” tie for ninth.