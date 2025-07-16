in TV News

Advance Look: Rachel Brosnahan, Dave Portnoy, Miss Peaches Appear On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Wednesday’s episode also features Ronny Chieng and Mandal.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 2158 -- Pictured: (l-r) Rachel Brosnahan, Tariq Black Thought Trotter, and host Jimmy Fallon during Blinded By the Mic on Wednesday, July 16, 2025 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

Earlier this week, “Superman” star David Corenswet appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Wednesday, co-star Rachel Brosnahan drops by the NBC talk show. The actress, who plays Lois Lane in the new film, appears as the lead interview guest. She also participates in a game of Blinded By The Mic.

Filmed in advance, the broadcast additionally features a chat with Ronny Chieng. Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy also appears alongside his incredibly popular dog Miss Peaches.

Later, Mandal delivers stand-up comedy.

The episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC; first-look photos follow

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2158 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Rachel Brosnahan during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, July 16, 2025 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2158 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Rachel Brosnahan during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, July 16, 2025 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2158 — Pictured: (l-r) Tariq Black Thought Trotter, host Jimmy Fallon, and Rachel Brosnahan during Blinded By the Mic on Wednesday, July 16, 2025 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2158 — Pictured: (l-r) Rachel Brosnahan, Tariq Black Thought Trotter, and host Jimmy Fallon during Blinded By the Mic on Wednesday, July 16, 2025 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2158 — Pictured: (l-r) Rachel Brosnahan, Tariq Black Thought Trotter, and host Jimmy Fallon during Blinded By the Mic on Wednesday, July 16, 2025 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2158 — Pictured: (l-r) Businessman Dave Portnoy & his dog Miss Peaches during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, July 16, 2025 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2158 — Pictured: (l-r) Businessman Dave Portnoy & his dog Miss Peaches during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, July 16, 2025 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

Dave portnoyjimmy fallonnbcrachel brosnahanthe tonight show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

First Look: Timothy Olyphant, Emily Ratajkowski Appear On “Late Night With Seth Meyers”

Icon Award Winners Diana Taurasi, Alex Morgan Celebrate Backstage At ESPYS (Special Look)