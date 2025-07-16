Advance Look: Rachel Brosnahan, Dave Portnoy, Miss Peaches Appear On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 2158 -- Pictured: (l-r) Rachel Brosnahan, Tariq Black Thought Trotter, and host Jimmy Fallon during Blinded By the Mic on Wednesday, July 16, 2025 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
Earlier this week, “Superman” star David Corenswet appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
Wednesday, co-star Rachel Brosnahan drops by the NBC talk show. The actress, who plays Lois Lane in the new film, appears as the lead interview guest. She also participates in a game of Blinded By The Mic.
Filmed in advance, the broadcast additionally features a chat with Ronny Chieng. Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy also appears alongside his incredibly popular dog Miss Peaches.
Later, Mandal delivers stand-up comedy.
The episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC; first-look photos follow
