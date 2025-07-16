First Look: Timothy Olyphant, Emily Ratajkowski Appear On “Late Night With Seth Meyers”

LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS -- Episode 1674 -- Pictured: (l-r) Model Emily Ratajkowski during an interview with host Seth Meyers on July 16, 2025 -- (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)
Timothy Olyphant, who appears in Apple TV+’s “Stick” and the upcoming FX series “Alien: Earth,” supports his projects with appearance on “Late Night With Seth Meyers.”
Olyphant appears as the lead interview guest on Wednesday’s edition of the late-night broadcast.
The episode also features a chat with Emily Ratajkowski, who is supporting her role in Lena Dunham’s new Netflix series “Too Much.”
Filmed in advance, Wednesday’s “Late Night” will air at 12:35AM ET/PT on NBC. Prior to the episode, the network shared photos from the taping.
LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS — Episode 1674 — Pictured: (l-r) Model Emily Ratajkowski during an interview with host Seth Meyers on July 16, 2025 — (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)
LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS — Episode 1674 — Pictured: (l-r) Model Emily Ratajkowski during an interview with host Seth Meyers on July 16, 2025 — (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)
LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS — Episode 1674 — Pictured: (l-r) Model Emily Ratajkowski during an interview with host Seth Meyers on July 16, 2025 — (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)
LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS — Episode 1674 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Timothy Olyphant during an interview with host Seth Meyers on July 16, 2025 — (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)
LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS — Episode 1674 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Timothy Olyphant during an interview with host Seth Meyers on July 16, 2025 — (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)
emily ratajkowski late night nbc seth meyers timothy olyphant
Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.
Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.
Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.