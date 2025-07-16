First Look: Timothy Olyphant, Emily Ratajkowski Appear On “Late Night With Seth Meyers”

Timothy Olyphant, who appears in Apple TV+’s “Stick” and the upcoming FX series “Alien: Earth,” supports his projects with appearance on “Late Night With Seth Meyers.”

Olyphant appears as the lead interview guest on Wednesday’s edition of the late-night broadcast.

The episode also features a chat with Emily Ratajkowski, who is supporting her role in Lena Dunham’s new Netflix series “Too Much.”

Filmed in advance, Wednesday’s “Late Night” will air at 12:35AM ET/PT on NBC. Prior to the episode, the network shared photos from the taping.