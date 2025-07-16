Icon Award Winners Diana Taurasi, Alex Morgan Celebrate Backstage At ESPYS (Special Look)

Los Angeles, CA - July 16, 2025 - Dolby Theater: Diana Taurasi and Alex Morgan at the backstage Step & Repeat for the 2025 ESPYS presented by Capital One.
(Photo by Allen Kee / ESPN Images)
Legends in their respective sports, basketball great Diana Taurasi and soccer sensation Alex Morgan each received the Icon Award at Wednesday’s ESPYS ceremony.
After receiving their trophies from Ilona Maher, the Olympic medalists celebrated in the backstage area. ESPN’s photography team captured the iconic moment between two undeniable sports icons.
ESPN’s annual ESPYS broadcast commenced at 8PM EDT. Shane Gillis handled hosting for the show, which celebrated the year’s best moments and achievements in sports — as well as pivotal off-field moments.
