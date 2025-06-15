in Music News

Alex Warren’s “Ordinary” Reaches #1 At Pop Radio, Earns 3rd Week Atop Hot Adult Contemporary

“Ordinary” rules both formats this week.

Alex Warren - Ordinary cover (Atlantic)

Alex Warren’s “Ordinary” continues its stellar radio run this week, reaching #1 on the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart while securing a third consecutive week atop the hot adult contemporary listing.

— “Ordinary” rises two places to #1 on the pop chart, courtesy of the ~16,409 spins it received during the June 8-14 tracking period (+1,669).

Doechii’s “Anxiety” holds at #2, while Tate McRae’s “Sports car” falls from #3 to #1. Benson Boone’s “Sorry I’m Here For Someone Else” ascends two places to #4, and Kendrick Lamar & SZA’s “luther” drops a position to #5.

— “Ordinary” meanwhile keeps the Hot AC throne with ~5,597 spins at the format (+228).

“Sorry I’m Here For Someone Else” rises a level to #2, as Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars’ “Die With A Smile” descends a place to #3. Ed Sheeran’s “Azizam” holds at #4, and Chappell Roan’s “Pink Pony Club” rises a level to #5 despite a loss in airplay.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

