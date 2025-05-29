King Princess Scheduled For Performance On June 3 “Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

One night before performing at The Market Hotel in Brooklyn, King Princess will deliver a late-night television performance.

CBS confirms the artist for the Tuesday, June 3 edition of “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”

King Princess’ performance will close an episode that also features former New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardem.

Who else can you expect to see on “The Late Show”? A complete look at upcoming listings follows:

Thursday, May 29 (OAD: 4/30/25)

Jen Psaki

Performance by d4vd

Friday, May 30 (OAD: 5/8/25)

Bill Gates

Stand-up comedy from Paula Poundstone

First Drafts with Evie McGee Colbert

Monday, June 2 *NEW*

Jean Smart

Gov. Josh Stein

Tuesday, June 3 *NEW*

Former New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern

Performance by King Princess

Wednesday, June 4 *NEW*

Mark Hamill

Cristin Milioti

“Rescue Dog Rescue” with Mark Hamill

Thursday, June 5 *NEW*

Interview with and performance by Cynthia Erivo – Host of “THE 78TH ANNUAL TONY AWARDS®” (CBS)

Tony Gilroy