King Princess Scheduled For Performance On June 3 “Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

One night before performing at The Market Hotel in Brooklyn, King Princess will deliver a late-night television performance.
CBS confirms the artist for the Tuesday, June 3 edition of “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”
King Princess’ performance will close an episode that also features former New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardem.
Who else can you expect to see on “The Late Show”? A complete look at upcoming listings follows:
Thursday, May 29 (OAD: 4/30/25)
Jen Psaki
Performance by d4vd
Friday, May 30 (OAD: 5/8/25)
Bill Gates
Stand-up comedy from Paula Poundstone
First Drafts with Evie McGee Colbert
Monday, June 2 *NEW*
Jean Smart
Gov. Josh Stein
Tuesday, June 3 *NEW*
Former New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern
Performance by King Princess
Wednesday, June 4 *NEW*
Mark Hamill
Cristin Milioti
“Rescue Dog Rescue” with Mark Hamill
Thursday, June 5 *NEW*
Interview with and performance by Cynthia Erivo – Host of “THE 78TH ANNUAL TONY AWARDS®” (CBS)
Tony Gilroy
