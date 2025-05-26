Alix Earle, Olivia Walker, Leah Kateb Look Stunning In Black Dresses At American Music Awards (Red Carpet Look)

The American Music Awards have officially returned — albeit now in the spring and on CBS.

The ceremony is taking place on Memorial Day, with numerous high-profile entertainment and pop culture personalities celebrating the year in music.

Among those in attendance were superstar influencer Alix Earle and popular “Love Island USA” alumni Olivia Walker and Leah Kateb. All three women wore black dresses at the event, while looking characteristically beautiful.

Jennifer Lopez is hosting the ceremony, which is airing on CBS and Paramount+. Red carpet photos follow: