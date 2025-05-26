Doechii’s “Anxiety” Enjoys 3rd Week As #1 Song At Pop Radio

Doechii’s “Anxiety” remains a dominant leader at pop radio, scoring a third week atop the format’s Mediabase airplay chart.
Played 16,082 times during the May 18-24 tracking period, the smash keeps a firm grip on #1. The spin count tops last week’s mark by 70, while besting that of the #2 song by 3,300 spins.
Lola Young’s “Messy” holds at that runner-up ranking, while Kendrick Lamar & SZA’s “luther” stays in the #3 position.
Tate McRae’s “Sports car” remains at its #4 peak, and Alex Warren’s “Ordinary” moves to a new high of #5 on this week’s listing.
