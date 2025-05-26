in Music News

Doechii’s “Anxiety” Enjoys 3rd Week As #1 Song At Pop Radio

“Anxiety” extends its reign to a third week.

Doechii - Anxiety video screenshot | TDE/Capitol

Doechii’s “Anxiety” remains a dominant leader at pop radio, scoring a third week atop the format’s Mediabase airplay chart.

Played 16,082 times during the May 18-24 tracking period, the smash keeps a firm grip on #1. The spin count tops last week’s mark by 70, while besting that of the #2 song by 3,300 spins.

Lola Young’s “Messy” holds at that runner-up ranking, while Kendrick Lamar & SZA’s “luther” stays in the #3 position.

Tate McRae’s “Sports car” remains at its #4 peak, and Alex Warren’s “Ordinary” moves to a new high of #5 on this week’s listing.

Alex warrenanxietydoechiikendrick lamarlola youngszatate mcrae

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Ariana Grande’s “Twilight Zone” Makes Top 10 At Pop Radio; Maroon 5 & LISA, Shaboozey Top 15; Jessie Murph, Kendrick Lamar Top 20

Alix Earle, Olivia Walker, Leah Kateb Look Stunning In Black Dresses At American Music Awards (Red Carpet Look)