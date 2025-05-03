in TV News

“Thunderbolts” Stars Geraldine Viswanathan, Hannah John-Kamen, Florence Pugh Appear On May 5 “Kelly Clarkson Show” (First Look)

The stars of the new Marvel film appear on “Kelly.”

THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW -- Episode BP153 -- Pictured: (l-r) Geraldine Viswanathan, Kelly Clarkson, Hannah John-Kamen, Florence Pugh -- (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)

The Monday, May 5 edition of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” features a blockbuster appearance. Literally.

Geraldine Viswanathan, Hannah John-Kamen, and Florence Pugh, stars of the box office-topping new film “Thunderbolts*,” appear for interviews on that day’s broadcast.

Their appearance comes as part of a lineup that also features a “Cameo-oke” performance from Abbey Romeo and a chat with country artist Carly Pearce.

The episode will air Monday during the day; check local listings for the start time in your market. For now, enjoy photos from the recent taping.

THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode BP153 — Pictured: (l-r) Geraldine Viswanathan, Kelly Clarkson, Hannah John-Kamen, Florence Pugh — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode BP153 — Pictured: (l-r) Geraldine Viswanathan, Hannah John-Kamen, Florence Pugh — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode BP153 — Pictured: (l-r) Geraldine Viswanathan, Hannah John-Kamen, Florence Pugh — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode BP153 — Pictured: (l-r) Geraldine Viswanathan, Hannah John-Kamen, Florence Pugh, Kelly Clarkson — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode BP153 — Pictured: (l-r) Geraldine Viswanathan, Hannah John-Kamen, Florence Pugh — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode BP153 — Pictured: (l-r) Geraldine Viswanathan, Kelly Clarkson, Hannah John-Kamen, Florence Pugh — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode BP153 — Pictured: (l-r) Geraldine Viswanathan, Kelly Clarkson, Hannah John-Kamen, Florence Pugh — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode BP153 — Pictured: Geraldine Viswanathan — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode BP153 — Pictured: Florence Pugh — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode BP153 — Pictured: Hannah John-Kamen — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)

florence pughgeraldine viswanathanHannah John-kamenthe kelly clarkson showthunderbolts

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Kylie Jenner Delivers Back-To-Back Slays, Wowing In Black Bikini, Stunning Red Dress