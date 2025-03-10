in TV News

First Look: Gal Gadot, “Traitors” Winners, J-Hope, Miguel Appear On “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

A stacked “Tonight Show” airs Monday night.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 2105 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress Gal Gadot and host Jimmy Fallon during Will Gal Ga-Do-It? on Monday, March 10, 2025 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” opens its week of originals with a bang, welcoming a multitude of guests into the studio Monday night.

Gal Gadot appears as the lead guest, joining Fallon for an interview and a game of “Will Gal Ga-Do-It?”

Later, Lord Ivar Mountbatten, Dolores Catania, Dylan Efron, and Gabby Windey of “The Traitors” appear for a group interview. BTS member j-hope also makes a solo interview appearance, before taking the stage for a performance with Miguel.

Filmed in advance, the episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. A series of first-look photos follows:

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2105 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Gal Gadot and host Jimmy Fallon during Will Gal Ga-Do-It? on Monday, March 10, 2025 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2105 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Gal Gadot during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, March 10, 2025 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2105 — Pictured: (l-r) Rapper & singer-songwriter j-hope during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, March 10, 2025 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2105 — Pictured: (l-r) Lord Ivar Mountbatten, Dolores Catania, Dylan Efron, and Gabby Windey (winners of The Traitors) during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, March 10, 2025 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2105 — Pictured: Musical guest j-hope ft. Miguel performs on Monday, March 10, 2025 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2105 — Pictured: Musical guest j-hope ft. Miguel performs on Monday, March 10, 2025 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2105 — Pictured: Musical guest j-hope ft. Miguel performs on Monday, March 10, 2025 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2105 — Pictured: Musical guest j-hope ft. Miguel performs on Monday, March 10, 2025 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

