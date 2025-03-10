First Look: Gal Gadot, “Traitors” Winners, J-Hope, Miguel Appear On “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 2105 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress Gal Gadot and host Jimmy Fallon during Will Gal Ga-Do-It? on Monday, March 10, 2025 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” opens its week of originals with a bang, welcoming a multitude of guests into the studio Monday night.
Gal Gadot appears as the lead guest, joining Fallon for an interview and a game of “Will Gal Ga-Do-It?”
Later, Lord Ivar Mountbatten, Dolores Catania, Dylan Efron, and Gabby Windey of “The Traitors” appear for a group interview. BTS member j-hope also makes a solo interview appearance, before taking the stage for a performance with Miguel.
Filmed in advance, the episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. A series of first-look photos follows:
