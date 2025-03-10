First Look: Gal Gadot, “Traitors” Winners, J-Hope, Miguel Appear On “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” opens its week of originals with a bang, welcoming a multitude of guests into the studio Monday night.

Gal Gadot appears as the lead guest, joining Fallon for an interview and a game of “Will Gal Ga-Do-It?”

Later, Lord Ivar Mountbatten, Dolores Catania, Dylan Efron, and Gabby Windey of “The Traitors” appear for a group interview. BTS member j-hope also makes a solo interview appearance, before taking the stage for a performance with Miguel.

Filmed in advance, the episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. A series of first-look photos follows: