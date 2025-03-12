Dove Cameron Booked For Performance On March 19 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

As her new single “Too Much” generates ample buzz, Dove Cameron prepares for an upcoming late-night talk show performance.
NBC says the artist will play the March 19 edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” Dove’s performance will follow host Jimmy Fallon’s interviews with Eva Longoria and Katt Williams.
Who else can you expect on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”? Complete listings follow:
Wednesday, March 12: Guests include Jesse Eisenberg, Bernadette Peters, Chet Hanks and comedian Heather Pasternak. Show #2107
Thursday, March 13: Guests include Nick Jonas and Adrienne Warren, Anthony Michael Hall and a performance from The Last Five Years. Show #2108
Friday, March 14: Guests include Amanda Seyfried, Joshua Jackson and musical guest Tate McRae. (OAD 3/4/25)
Monday, March 17: Guests include Michael Shannon, Leslie Bibb, Jonathan Roumie and comedian Nick Thune. Show #2109
Tuesday, March 18: Guests include John Legend, Bill Burr and musical guest John Legend ft. Black Thought. Show #2110
Wednesday, March 19: Guests include Eva Longoria, Katt Williams and musical guest Dove Cameron. Show #2111
