Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars’ “Die With A Smile” Returns To #1 At Pop, Hot Adult Contemporary Radio

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars’ “Die With A Smile” launched in August 2024. It is now March 2025, and the song is still dominating the charts.

The song notably returns to #1 on this week’s Mediabase pop and hot adult contemporary radio charts. It is celebrating a third overall week as pop radio’s biggest song, while a second non-consecutive stint atop the pop chart.

— “Die With A Smile” received ~14,904 pop spins during the February 23-March 1 tracking period, facilitating the one-place rise to #1.

Gracie Abrams’ “That’s So True” rises one spot to #2 on the pop chart, while Rosé & Bruno Mars’ “APT.” drops two spots to #3. Sabrina Carpenter’s “Bed Chem” and “Taste” remain at #4 and #5, respectively.

— The Gaga-Mars collaboration meanwhile garnered ~5,357 spins at the hot adult contemporary format, fueling the one-place ascent to #1.

Myles Smith’s long-reigning “Stargazing” drops to #2, as Billie Eilish’s “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” holds at #3. “That’s So True” jumps two spots to #4, and Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso” stays at #5.