in Music News

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars’ “Die With A Smile” Returns To #1 At Pop, Hot Adult Contemporary Radio

The smash hit enjoys a milestone week – more than half a year after release.

Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga in Die With A Smile | Video Screenshot | Interscope

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars’ “Die With A Smile” launched in August 2024. It is now March 2025, and the song is still dominating the charts.

The song notably returns to #1 on this week’s Mediabase pop and hot adult contemporary radio charts. It is celebrating a third overall week as pop radio’s biggest song, while a second non-consecutive stint atop the pop chart.

— “Die With A Smile” received ~14,904 pop spins during the February 23-March 1 tracking period, facilitating the one-place rise to #1.

Gracie Abrams’ “That’s So True” rises one spot to #2 on the pop chart, while Rosé & Bruno Mars’ “APT.” drops two spots to #3. Sabrina Carpenter’s “Bed Chem” and “Taste” remain at #4 and #5, respectively.

— The Gaga-Mars collaboration meanwhile garnered ~5,357 spins at the hot adult contemporary format, fueling the one-place ascent to #1.

Myles Smith’s long-reigning “Stargazing” drops to #2, as Billie Eilish’s “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” holds at #3. “That’s So True” jumps two spots to #4, and Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso” stays at #5.

billie eilishBruno Marsdie with a smilegracie abramsLady Gagamyles smithrosesabrina carpenter

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Rosé & Bruno Mars’ “APT.” Achieves 19 Weeks At #1 On Global YouTube Music Videos, Songs Charts

SZA & Kendrick Lamar’s “30 For 30” Remains #1 At Rhythmic Radio; “Luther” Reaches #1 At Urban