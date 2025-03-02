in Music News

Jordan Davis’ “I Ain’t Sayin'” Earns #1 On Country Radio Chart

Jordan Davis’ single rises to #1 at country.

Jordan Davis - I Ain't Sayin' video screenshot | MCA Nashville

Jordan Davis’ “I Ain’t Sayin'” officially ascends to #1 on this week’s Mediabase country radio singles chart.

The #3 song on last week’s chart, “I Ain’t Sayin'” takes over #1 from Post Malone’s “Guy For That (featuring Luke Combs).”

Along with ruling for chart points, “I Ain’t Sayin'” ranks as the Mediabase country panel’s most played song for the February 23-March 1 tracking period. It meanwhile takes second for audience impressions, trailing Jelly Roll’s “Liar.”

“Liar” nonetheless holds at #2 on the overall chart this week.

jordan davis

