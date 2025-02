As her album “So Close To What” heads for #1 on the Billboard 200, Tate McRae pays a visit to “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

The hitmaking artist appears as an interview guest Tuesday night, chatting with Fallon about her new album and how an encounter with Glen Powell led to a Sydney Sweeney cameo.

The interview as part of a loaded episode that also features Kate Hudson, Jeff Probst, and Caitlin Peluffo.

A video recap of Tate’s interview follows, as do photos from the taping: