in TV News

Tate McRae Returning For Performance On March 4 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

She will be an interview guest on the February 25 episode.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1889 -- Pictured: Musical guest Tate McRae performs on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

To support her new album “So Close To What,” Tate McRae will appear for an interview on the Tuesday, February 25 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

One week later, she will return to the show in a different capacity.

NBC confirms that she will deliver the musical performance on March 4, closing a “Tonight Show” episode that also features Amanda Seyfried and Joshua Jackson.

Other upcoming musical guests include Jason Isbell (February 26) and GIVEON (February 27). Complete listings follow:

Tuesday, February 25: Guests include Kate Hudson, Jeff Probst, Tate McRae and comedian Caitlin Peluffo. Show #2098

Wednesday, February 26: Guests include Simu Liu, Floyd Mayweather and musical guest Jason Isbell. Show #2099

Thursday, February 27: Guests include Mark Ruffalo, Gabriel Iglesias and musical guest GIVĒON. Show #2100

Friday, February 28: Guests include Amy Schumer, Joe Keery and musical guest Djo. (OAD 1/28/25)

Monday, March 3: Guests include Michael Strahan and Giada De Laurentiis. Show #2101

Tuesday, March 4: Guests include Amanda Seyfried, Joshua Jackson and musical guest Tate McRae. Show #2102

jimmy fallonnbctate mcraethe tonight show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Tate McRae’s “So Close To What” Projected For #1 With 60K US Sales, 150K Total US Units

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco & Gracie Abrams’ “Call Me When You Break Up” Erupts As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song