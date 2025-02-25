Tate McRae Returning For Performance On March 4 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

To support her new album “So Close To What,” Tate McRae will appear for an interview on the Tuesday, February 25 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
One week later, she will return to the show in a different capacity.
NBC confirms that she will deliver the musical performance on March 4, closing a “Tonight Show” episode that also features Amanda Seyfried and Joshua Jackson.
Other upcoming musical guests include Jason Isbell (February 26) and GIVEON (February 27). Complete listings follow:
Tuesday, February 25: Guests include Kate Hudson, Jeff Probst, Tate McRae and comedian Caitlin Peluffo. Show #2098
Wednesday, February 26: Guests include Simu Liu, Floyd Mayweather and musical guest Jason Isbell. Show #2099
Thursday, February 27: Guests include Mark Ruffalo, Gabriel Iglesias and musical guest GIVĒON. Show #2100
Friday, February 28: Guests include Amy Schumer, Joe Keery and musical guest Djo. (OAD 1/28/25)
Monday, March 3: Guests include Michael Strahan and Giada De Laurentiis. Show #2101
Tuesday, March 4: Guests include Amanda Seyfried, Joshua Jackson and musical guest Tate McRae. Show #2102
Comments
Loading…