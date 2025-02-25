in Music News

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco & Gracie Abrams’ “Call Me When You Break Up” Erupts As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

The new release posts a massive opening-week add number.

Selena Gomez and Gracie Abrams in Call Me When You Break Up | Video screenshot | Interscope

Pop radio eagerly welcomed Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco & Gracie Abrams’ “Call Me When You Break Up,” sending the song to first place on this week’s Mediabase add board for the format.

“Call Me When You Break Up” won support from 158 Mediabase-monitored stations, a count that easily results in the most added honor.

Max McNown’s “A Lot More Free,” the second-most added song, landed at 35 stations.

Desi Trill, DJ Khaled & Cardi B’s “Higher Love” ties with Doechii’s “DENIAL IS A RIVER” for third place; each landed at 16 stations.

With 14 adds each, Justice & Tame Impala’s “Neverender” and Lady Gaga’s “Abracadabra” tie for fifth.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: Chris Brown’s “Residuals” (13 adds, 7th-most), LISA, Doja Cat & Raye’s “Born Again” (12 adds, 8th-most), The Marias’ “No One Noticed” (11 adds, 9th-most), and Audriix’s “Where The Boys Are” (9 adds, 10th-most).

