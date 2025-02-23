in Music News

Post Malone & Luke Combs’ “Guy For That” Officially Reaches #1 At Country Radio

A third song from Post Malones’ country album hits #1.

Post and Luke in Guy For That | Republic/UMG

Following in the chart-topping footsteps of “I Had Some Help (featuring Morgan Wallen)” and “Pour Me A Drink (featuring Blake Shelton),” Post Malone’s “Guy For That (featuring Luke Combs)” reaches #1 on the Mediabase country radio singles chart.

The song, indeed, rises four places to become the third consecutive #1 from Post’s debut country album “F-1 Trillion” — and further solidifies the success of the project.

Along with leading for chart points, the collaboration ranks as the Mediabase country panel’s most played song for the February 16-22 tracking period. It meanwhile takes second place for audience impressions, trailing the number achieved by Jelly Roll’s “Liar.”

The Jelly Roll song nonetheless appears at #2 on the overall chart. Jordan Davis’ “I Ain’t Sayin'” rises one spot to claim #3.

