Rosé & Bruno Mars’ “APT.” Earns 5th Week At #1 On Pop Radio Chart

It has been of the biggest songs on the planet since its release, and it remains the #1 song at US pop radio.

Rosé & Bruno Mars’ “APT.” indeed retains #1 on the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart, extending its streak of leadership to 5 weeks. The song received ~15,050 spins during the February 16-22 tracking period, trailing last week’s mark by 670 but keeping the song ahead of the pack.

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars’ “Die With A Smile” holds at #2, as Gracie Abrams’ “That’s So True” stays in the #3 position. Sabrina Carpenter’s “Bed Chem” and “Taste” again follow at #4 and #5, respectively.