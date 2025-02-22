JISOO’s “earthquake” Debuts At #3 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart, Ranking As Top New Entry

“earthquake,” the focus from JISOO’s new mini-album “AMORTAGE,” enjoyed an unsurprisingly big first week on YouTube.

Credited with 26.6 million views during the February 14-20 tracking period, the official video starts at #3 on the Global YouTube Music Videos Chart. It, moreover, ranks as the chart’s top new entry — and only debut inside the Top 20.

With views from other eligible uploads included, “earthquake” amassed a total of 33.6 million YouTube plays during the tracking period. The count yields a #6 bow on the Global YouTube Songs Chart, a listing on which the JISOO song also ranks as the top new entry.