Rose & Bruno Mars’ “APT.” Secures 18th Week At #1 On Global YouTube Music Videos & Songs Charts

The streak reaches a mammoth 18 weeks.

Rose and Bruno Mars in APT. | Video screenshot | Atlantic

Rosé & Bruno Mars’ “APT.” extends an already iconic reign on YouTube. The global sensation spends an eighteenth consecutive week atop both the Global YouTube Music Videos and Songs Charts.

The music video received 51.6 million views during the February 14-20 tracking period, leading to a convincing first place finish on the former chart. With views from other eligible uploads included, “APT.” generated 91.5 million total plays duringg the tracking period — and an eighteenth week atop the Songs Chart.

“Die With A Smile,” Bruno Mars’ collaboration with Lady Gaga, again appears as the runner-up on both listings.

The “APT.” collaborators also continue to fare well on the Global YouTube Artists Chart, with Bruno Mars holding at #6 and Rosé staying at #17.

