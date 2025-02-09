in Music News, TV News

Lady Gaga’s “Abracadabra” Scores Super Bowl Spotlight, Airing After Cooper DeJean’s Pick 6

The song received more high-profile TV exposure.

Last Sunday, Lady Gaga’s “Abracadabra” received a very high-profile premiere during CBS’ Grammy Awards ceremony.

This Sunday, the song reached an even larger television audience.

The new hit single played as during FOX’s broadcast of the Super Bowl. The song specifically aired as the commercial bumper following Cooper DeJean’s Pick 6, which led to the Philadelphia Eagles taking a three-score lead over the Kansas City Chiefs.

“Abracadabra” has been a massive hit since its launch, topping the US Spotify chart and receiving garnering massive success across many other platforms. The buzzy Super Bowl spotlight should only add to its impact.

