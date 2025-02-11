Adam Lambert Delivers Performance On Monday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Fans of electric musical performances would have been wise to tune into Monday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

The episode, which featured a cameo from David Letterman and interviews with Betty Gilpin, Jim Gaffigan, and Mary Ellen Matthews, closed with a performance by Adam Lambert.

The vocal sensation delivered a rendition of “I Don’t Care Much” from “Cabaret.”

The episode aired on NBC at 11:35PM on the east coast — and will start at the same time in the west. A video and photos of Lambert’s performance follow: