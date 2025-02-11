Adam Lambert Delivers Performance On Monday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 2093 -- Pictured: Musical guest Adam Lambert performs on Monday, Februrary 10, 2025 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
Fans of electric musical performances would have been wise to tune into Monday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
The episode, which featured a cameo from David Letterman and interviews with Betty Gilpin, Jim Gaffigan, and Mary Ellen Matthews, closed with a performance by Adam Lambert.
The vocal sensation delivered a rendition of “I Don’t Care Much” from “Cabaret.”
The episode aired on NBC at 11:35PM on the east coast — and will start at the same time in the west. A video and photos of Lambert’s performance follow:
VIDEO
