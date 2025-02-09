in Music News

Rosé & Bruno Mars’ “APT.” Secures 3rd Week As Pop Radio’s #1 Song

“APT.” extends its pop radio reign to three weeks.

APT. video screenshot | Atlantic

Rosé & Bruno Mars’ “APT.” remains the biggest song at pop radio, securing a third consecutive week at #1 on the format’s Mediabase airplay chart.

The smash hit received ~16,134 spins during the February 2-8 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 554.

Bruno Mars, again, also claims the chart’s #2 position. “Die With A Smile,” his collaboration with Lady Gaga, spends another week as pop radio’s runner-up.

Sabrina Carpenter’s “Taste” holds at #3 on the listing, with Myles Smith’s “Stargazing” staying put in the #4 spot.

Up two places, Gracie Abrams’ “That’s So True” earns a new peak of #5.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

