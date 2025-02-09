Rosé & Bruno Mars’ “APT.” Secures 3rd Week As Pop Radio’s #1 Song

Rosé & Bruno Mars’ “APT.” remains the biggest song at pop radio, securing a third consecutive week at #1 on the format’s Mediabase airplay chart.

The smash hit received ~16,134 spins during the February 2-8 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 554.

Bruno Mars, again, also claims the chart’s #2 position. “Die With A Smile,” his collaboration with Lady Gaga, spends another week as pop radio’s runner-up.

Sabrina Carpenter’s “Taste” holds at #3 on the listing, with Myles Smith’s “Stargazing” staying put in the #4 spot.

Up two places, Gracie Abrams’ “That’s So True” earns a new peak of #5.