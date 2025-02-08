JENNIE & Dominic Fike’s “Love Hangover,” Lady Gaga’s “Abracadabra” Debut In Top 10 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart

JENNIE’s “Love Hangover (featuring Dominic Fike)” and Lady Gaga’s “Abracadabra” attracted ample opening-week interest on YouTube, with each earning a Top 10 position on the Global YouTube Music Videos Chart.

“Love Hangover” arrives at #6 on the listing, thanks to the 17.9 million views it received during the January 31-February 6 tracking period.

“Abracadabra” concurrently starts at #7, courtesy of its 15.6 million plays. “Abracadabra,” notably, did not arrive until the night of the February 2 Grammys.

With views from other eligible uploads included, “Love Hangover” received 23.6 million views; “Abracadabra” garnered 19.4 million. The counts result in debuts of #9 and #18, respectively, on the Global YouTube Songs Chart.