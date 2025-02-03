in Music News, TV News

Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” Also Wins Song Of The Year At Grammy Awards

“Not Like Us” sweeps the Big Two song categories.

Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us audio cover

The past year saw ample dialogue about how pop re-established itself as the dominant force in music. In addition to spurring some of the biggest pop chart hits, the year saw Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, Charli XCX, and Gracie Abrams secure themselves as irrefutable superstars.

Many expected the Grammys would be a pop-centric affair, honoring some of those artists — or established heavy-hitters like Taylor Swift, Bruno Mars, and Billie Eilish.

The night did not go in that direction. Although Chappell did win for Best New Artist, it was Kendrick Lamar’s buzzy rap diss track “Not Like Us” that won for Record and Song of the Year.

Only one award remains: Kendrick did not have an eligible album in 2025, so who will win? Stay tuned to Headline Planet for the final update.

