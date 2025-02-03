in Music News

Beyoncé Finally Wins The Big One, Earning The Album Of The Year Grammy Award For “Cowboy Carter”

Beyoncé wins her first career AOTY.

Jay-Z, Beyonce and Blue Ivy Carter at The 67th Annual Grammy Awards, airing live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, Sunday, Feb. 2 (8:00-11:30 PM, live ET/5:00-8:30 PM, live PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+.* Photo: Francis Specker/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Long one of the most iconic forces in music, Beyoncé also entered the 2025 Grammy Awards as the most victorious artist. Her record-breaking total of wins did not, however, include a nod for Album of the Year.

That changed just prior to midnight Sunday, when her “Cowboy Carter” received the honor that had long eluded her.

“Cowboy Carter” did end up closing as the betting favorite, but it was far from a lock. So much of the year’s dialogue focused on rising pop stars like Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, and Charli XCX, all of whom had a nomination in that category. Four-time Album of the Year winner Taylor Swift was also in the mix, as were strong dark horses in Andre 3000 and Jacob Collier.

Still, when push came to shove, it was the Beyoncé album that won the most important Grammy trophy.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

