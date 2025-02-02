Olivia Rodrigo Shines In Stunning Black Dress On Grammy Awards Red Carpet

An off-year for Olivia Rodrigo from a music perspective, she is not a prominent nominee at the 2025 Grammy Awards.

The former Best New Artist is, however, in attendance as a presenter. Ahead of her big moment, the singer-songwriter wowed no the red carpet.

Wearing a stunning red dress, Rodrigo delivered one of the night’s most memorable and elegant looks.

The show recently kicked off with an LA tribute performance led by Dawes, as well as a live rendition of “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” by Billie Eilish. Olivia Rodrigo’s red carpet photos follow: