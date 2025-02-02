in TV News

Olivia Rodrigo Shines In Stunning Black Dress On Grammy Awards Red Carpet

She looked breathtaking on the show’s red carpet.

Olivia Rodrigo at The 67th Annual Grammy Awards, airing live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, Sunday, Feb. 2 (8:00-11:30 PM, live ET/5:00-8:30 PM, live PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+.* Photo: Stewart Cook/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

An off-year for Olivia Rodrigo from a music perspective, she is not a prominent nominee at the 2025 Grammy Awards.

The former Best New Artist is, however, in attendance as a presenter. Ahead of her big moment, the singer-songwriter wowed no the red carpet.

Wearing a stunning red dress, Rodrigo delivered one of the night’s most memorable and elegant looks.

The show recently kicked off with an LA tribute performance led by Dawes, as well as a live rendition of “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” by Billie Eilish. Olivia Rodrigo’s red carpet photos follow:

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

