Olivia Rodrigo Shines In Stunning Black Dress On Grammy Awards Red Carpet

An off-year for Olivia Rodrigo from a music perspective, she is not a prominent nominee at the 2025 Grammy Awards.
The former Best New Artist is, however, in attendance as a presenter. Ahead of her big moment, the singer-songwriter wowed no the red carpet.
Wearing a stunning red dress, Rodrigo delivered one of the night’s most memorable and elegant looks.
The show recently kicked off with an LA tribute performance led by Dawes, as well as a live rendition of “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” by Billie Eilish. Olivia Rodrigo’s red carpet photos follow:
Olivia Rodrigo at The 67th Annual Grammy Awards, airing live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, Sunday, Feb. 2 (8:00-11:30 PM, live ET/5:00-8:30 PM, live PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+.* Photo: Stewart Cook/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Olivia Rodrigo at The 67th Annual Grammy Awards, airing live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, Sunday, Feb. 2 (8:00-11:30 PM, live ET/5:00-8:30 PM, live PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+.* Photo: Stewart Cook/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
