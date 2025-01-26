Now It’s Official: Rosé & Bruno Mars’ “APT.” Reaches #1 On Pop Radio Chart

On pace for the achievement since the very start of the week, Rosé & Bruno Mars’ “APT.” has officially earned #1 on the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Up three places from last week’s position, “APT.” earns #1 thanks to the ~15,574 spins it received during the January 19-25 tracking period. The count tops last week’s mark by a whopping 1,486 plays, which ranks as the week’s #2 gain.

“APT.” becomes the first song by a K-pop artist to reach #1 at US pop radio.

Sabrina Carpenter’s “Taste” settles for #2 after a long stint at #1. Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars’ “Die With A Smile” holds at #3, while Myls Smith’s “Stargazing” drops two places to #4. Billie Eilish’s “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” concurrently spends another week at #5.