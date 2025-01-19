Songs By Rosé, Kane Brown & Katelyn Brown, RAYE, Billie Eilish Make Top 40 On Pop Radio Chart

This week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart welcomes four new entries.
Below last week’s chart at #43, Rosé’s “toxic till the end” makes this week’s Top 40 at #36. The “rosie” single received 687 spins during the January 12-18 tracking period, reflecting a gain of 237 over last week’s mark.
Up ten places, Kane Brown & Katelyn Brown’s “Body Talk” makes its chart debut at #37. The latest collaboration between the couple received 631 tracking period spins (+295).
The recipient of 549 spins (+62), RAYE’s “Oscar Winning Tears” rises thee places to hit the Top 40 at #38.
Played 463 times (+59), Billie Eilish’s “WILDFLOWER” ascends four spots to #40.
