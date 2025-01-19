in Music News

Songs By Rosé, Kane Brown & Katelyn Brown, RAYE, Billie Eilish Make Top 40 On Pop Radio Chart

Four songs debut on this week’s listing.

This week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart welcomes four new entries.

Below last week’s chart at #43, Rosé’s “toxic till the end” makes this week’s Top 40 at #36. The “rosie” single received 687 spins during the January 12-18 tracking period, reflecting a gain of 237 over last week’s mark.

Up ten places, Kane Brown & Katelyn Brown’s “Body Talk” makes its chart debut at #37. The latest collaboration between the couple received 631 tracking period spins (+295).

The recipient of 549 spins (+62), RAYE’s “Oscar Winning Tears” rises thee places to hit the Top 40 at #38.

Played 463 times (+59), Billie Eilish’s “WILDFLOWER” ascends four spots to #40.

