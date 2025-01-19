in Music News

GloRilla & Sexyy Red’s “WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME” Reaches #1 On Urban Radio Chart

The collaboration reaches #1 at another format.

WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME video screenshot | CMG/Interscope

A #1 rhythmic radio hit in late 2024, GloRilla & Sexyy Red’s “WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME” ascends to #1 on this week’s Mediabase urban radio chart.

The collaboration, which was #2 last week, earns #1 thanks to the ~6,771 spins it received during the January 12-18 tracking period. The count tops last week’s mark by 1,137.

Up two spots, Real Boston Richey’s “Help Me” earns #2 on the new listing.

Chris Brown’s “Residuals” stays at #3, as Latto’s “Brokey” climbs two levels to #4. BigXthaplug’s “The Largest” enjoys a two-place gain to #5.

Saweetie’s “Is It The Way,” last week’s leader, falls to #8 this week.

