Green Day’s “Bobby Sox” Officially Claims #1 On Alternative Radio Chart

“Bobby Sox” completes its ascent to #1 at alternative.

After a long stint at #1, Dexter and the Moonrocks’ “Sad In Carolina” finally cedes its throne at alternative radio. Green Day’s “Bobby Sox” takes over that top spot.

The song indeed rises one place to #1 on the Mediabase alternative airplay chart, courtesy of the ~2,206 spins it received during the January 12-18 tracking period (+195).

“Sad In Carolina” concurrently drops a place to #2, while Almost Monday’s “can’t slow down” holds at #3 on the chart.

Twenty One Pilots’ “The Line” enjoys a two-place rise to #4, and The Offspring’s “OK, But This Is The Last Time” makes a two-place ascent to #5.

