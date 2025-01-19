David Guetta, Alphaville & Ava Max’s “Forever Young” Officially Earns #1 At Dance Radio

David Guetta, Alphaville & Ava Max’s “Forever Young” soars to #1 on the latest Mediabase dance radio chart.
A reimagining of Alphaville’s beloved 1984 hit, the new “Forever Young” rises three places to the top of this week’s dance chart. It received ~601 spins during the January 12-18 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 93.
Armin Van Buuren’s “Part Of Me (featuring Louis III)” rockets six places to #2, while Hugel & Diplo’s “Forever (featuring Malou & Yuna)” climbs two spots to #3. Swedish House Mafia & Alicia Keys’ “Finally” drops two levels to #4, and Martin Garrix & Jex’s “Told You So” jumps four spots to #5.
