Chris Brown’s “Residuals” Spends 4th Week At #1 On Urban Radio Chart

The final full Mediabase tracking period of 2024 has come to a close, and Chris Brown’s “Residuals” remains the most played song at urban radio.
Credited with ~5,684 spins during the December 22-28 frame, the song earns a second consecutive (and fourth total) week at #1 on the Mediabase urban chart. The play count trails last week’s mark by 40 but keeps “Residuals” atop the chart.
Up two places, GloRilla’s enduring “TGIF” earns #2. Real Boston Richey’s “Help Me” stays at #3, as The Weeknd & Playboi Carti’s “Timeless” descends two levels to #4.
GloRilla & Sexyy Red’s “WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME” holds at #5.
