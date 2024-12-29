in Music News

Chris Brown’s “Residuals” Spends 4th Week At #1 On Urban Radio Chart

“Residuals” extends its urban radio reign.

Chris Brown - Residuals Visualizer | YouTube

The final full Mediabase tracking period of 2024 has come to a close, and Chris Brown’s “Residuals” remains the most played song at urban radio.

Credited with ~5,684 spins during the December 22-28 frame, the song earns a second consecutive (and fourth total) week at #1 on the Mediabase urban chart. The play count trails last week’s mark by 40 but keeps “Residuals” atop the chart.

Up two places, GloRilla’s enduring “TGIF” earns #2. Real Boston Richey’s “Help Me” stays at #3, as The Weeknd & Playboi Carti’s “Timeless” descends two levels to #4.

GloRilla & Sexyy Red’s “WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME” holds at #5.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

