Olivia Whitlock Enjoys Starmaking Miami Art Week, Shining On Runway For Diyanni Surf, Isabel Original, More

As many within the fashion world said goodbye to 2024, they said hello to a very promising new modeling star.

Just a few weeks after making her runway debut in Atlanta, Olivia Whitlock delivered a major statement during Miami’s Art Basel in early December. The potential fashion sensation wowed during numerous shows, including several as part of the Miami Art Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion series.

Wearing stunning looks from designers like Diyanni Surf, Isabel Original, Mister Triple X, and Maribel Julcahuanca, Olivia showcased an optimal combination of striking beauty and undeniable grace. As she elevated each show, she left no doubt about her ability to make an even bigger impact in 2025.

Featuring over 20 designers and countless memorable moments, Miami Art Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion took place between December 4-8 at venues like The Gale Miami Hotel & Residences, Kiki On The River, Habibi Miami, and The Vessel. Photos from Olivia’s time at the various shows follow, courtesy of Designing the District.