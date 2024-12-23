in Runway

Olivia Whitlock Enjoys Starmaking Miami Art Week, Shining On Runway For Diyanni Surf, Isabel Original, More

Olivia looked beautiful throughout Miami Art Week, cementing her place as a runway model to watch.

Olivia Whitlock for Diyanni Surf at Miami Art Week by Leo The Visualist (Courtesy of Designing The District)

As many within the fashion world said goodbye to 2024, they said hello to a very promising new modeling star.

Just a few weeks after making her runway debut in Atlanta, Olivia Whitlock delivered a major statement during Miami’s Art Basel in early December. The potential fashion sensation wowed during numerous shows, including several as part of the Miami Art Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion series.

Wearing stunning looks from designers like Diyanni Surf, Isabel Original, Mister Triple X, and Maribel Julcahuanca, Olivia showcased an optimal combination of striking beauty and undeniable grace. As she elevated each show, she left no doubt about her ability to make an even bigger impact in 2025.

Featuring over 20 designers and countless memorable moments, Miami Art Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion took place between December 4-8 at venues like The Gale Miami Hotel & Residences, Kiki On The River, Habibi Miami, and The Vessel. Photos from Olivia’s time at the various shows follow, courtesy of Designing the District.

Olivia Whitlock for Diyanni Surf at Miami Art Week | Arun Nevader/Getty Images + Art Hearts Fashion (Courtesy of Designing The District)
Olivia Whitlock for Diyanni Surf at Miami Art Week by Chia-ta Tsai (Courtesy of Designing The District)
Olivia Whitlock for Diyanni Surf at Miami Art Week by Chia-ta Tsai (Courtesy of Designing The District)
Olivia Whitlock for Diyanni Surf at Miami Art Week by Leo The Visualist (Courtesy of Designing The District)
Olivia Whitlock for Diyanni Surf at Miami Art Week by Leo The Visualist (Courtesy of Designing The District)
Olivia Whitlock for Diyanni Surf at Miami Art Week by Leo The Visualist (Courtesy of Designing The District)
Olivia Whitlock for Diyanni Surf at Miami Art Week by Chia-ta Tsai (Courtesy of Designing The District)
Olivia Whitlock for Isabel Original at Miami Art Week | Arun Nevader/Getty Images + Art Hearts Fashion (Courtesy of Designing The District)
Olivia Whitlock for Isabel Original by Chia-ta Tsai (Courtesy of Designing The District)
Olivia Whitlock for Isabel Original at Miami Art Week by Chia-ta Tsai (Courtesy of Designing The District)
Olivia Whitlock for Mister Triple X at The Vessel during Miami Art Week by Ronnie Kilbert / Paradigm x Photography (Courtesy of Designing The District)
Olivia Whitlock for Mister Triple X at The Vessel during Miami Art Week by Ronnie Kilbert / Paradigm x Photography (Courtesy of Designing The District)
Olivia Whitlock for M. Julcahuanca at The Vessel during Miami Art Week by Ronnie Kilbert / Paradigm x Photography (Courtesy of Designing The District)
Olivia Whitlock and Lainey Hayden for Diyanni Surf at Miami Art Week | Arun Nevader/Getty Images + Art Hearts Fashion (Courtesy of Designing The District)

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

